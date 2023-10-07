Home

Indian Men’s Kabbadi Team Clinch Asian Games 2023 Gold, Beat Iran By 33-29

This is India's eighth men's kabaddi gold medal at the Asian Games. Earlier, the women's team also bagged gold after defeating Chinese Taipei in the final.

The Indian men's kabaddi team celebrate after their Asian Games 2023 gold. (Image: X)

Hangzhou: The Indian men’s kabaddi team clinched the gold medal in the ongoing Asian Games 2023 final beating Iran by 33-29 on Saturday. This is the 26th gold medal for India in the marquee event so far and record men’s Kabaddi’s eighth gold. Favourites to win the top prize, Iran gave a tough time to the Indians before the match was suspended for close to an hour due to poor referring.

With just a minute left in the match, India’s Pawan Sehrawat went in for the do-or-die raid and went out of bounds without contacting any Iranian defenders. In reply, Iran’s Amirhossein Bastami and three others rushed to Pawan to push him out which led to the confusion.

The referees awarded Iran a point, which led the Indian contingent to protest with the on-court and TV officials. After a review, India were awarded four points, but it led to a protest from the Iranian team. However, the final decision went in favour of India as they were given three points while Iran got one.

