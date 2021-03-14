With the ODI series against England round the corner, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the squad for the series on Sunday. Reports in PTI suggest that there may not be a lot of changes to the T20I squad, which means new faces may not appear on the squad sheet. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 14 Sunday

It was speculated that Prithvi Shaw and Devdutt Padikkal – who have been in ominous form – in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy – may not get picked for the national side. Also Read - Despite Vijay Hazare Heroics, Prithvi Shaw And Devdutt Padikkal May Not Get Selected in Virat Kohli-Led Indian ODI Squad

“The team is expected to be announced tomorrow. Neither skipper Virat Kohli nor his deputy Rohit Sharma has opted for rest. There aren’t many surprises as we prepare for World T20,” an influential BCCI official informed PTI. Also Read - Two New IPL Franchises to be Auctioned in May During IPL 2021: Report

The ODI series starts on March 23 after the completion of the ongoing five-match T20I competition. Three ODIs would be played between the two sides.

Meanwhile, India would look to bounce back in the T20 series after losing to England in the first match. The tourists outplayed the hosts in all three departments in the T20 opener. India lost the game by eight wickets.

The hosts could muster merely 124 for seven in 20 overs after being put in to bat. Apart from Shreyas Iyer’s 67, no other Indian batsman made any significant contribution and that did not help the cause. Rohit Sharma was rested for the match and that hurt as Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul failed to get India off to a good start.

The second T20I takes place at Narendra Modi stadium today and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash between the two top sides in the world.