Chennai, May 27: Young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has been roped in by IndianOil and would be receiving all the backing from the PSU major, according to a top official.Also Read - Rahul Gandhi congratulates Chennai boy for becoming 2nd youngest chess Grandmaster

IndianOil Chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya presented the tenure-based engagement letter to the prodigious chess player and assured of all the necessary support in his efforts and future endeavours at a function held recently. Also Read - Dharmendra Pradhan launches PMUY scheme in Delhi

“IndianOil family is proud to have a sensational talent like Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa who is a role model for most of the kids aspiring to do wonders in the field of chess and other games,” the chairman was quoted as saying in a press release. Also Read - India Will Become First Country to Use LEDs For Lighting by 2019, Says Piyush Goyal

IndianOil has always stood together in solidarity to provide the fuel for propelling the aspirations of deserving sportsmen in India. IndianOil has been nurturing sports talent in the country for over three decades now, grooming World Champions in diverse sports across disciplines, the release further said.

Praggnanandhaa lost in the final of Chessable Masters against Ding Liren of China after staging a remarkable comeback in the second phase of his two-round final. The Indian chess grandmaster won the second phase to take the contest into a tiebreak but failed to win the competition.

He had defeated Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri in the semi-final match after earning his second win over World No. 1 Marcus Carlsen to reach the top eight. Praggnanandhaa went toe to toe against the World No. 2 Liren. However, his resistance ended at around 2.30 am on Thursday night as the 16-year-old school kid blundered to face a defeat in the second play-off blitz game, losing the match by 2.5-1.5, 0.5-1.5 margin in the tiebreak playoffs.

(With Agency Inputs)