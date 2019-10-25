Indian Olympian KT Irfan on Friday missed out on a bronze medal during the 7th Military World Games in Wuhan, China.

He clocked 1.25.09 seconds time to finish fourth in the 20km race walk event.

While Xu Hao of China bagged gold after clocking 1:22:18s time, Ukraine’s Shumik Victor and Slovakia’s Uradnik Miroslav won silver and bronze respectively as they finished with the timings of 1:23:18s and 1:24:16s respectively.

Irfan has a personal best record of 1.20.21s – which also is a national record. He had achieved the feat during his 10th place finish in the London Olympics 2012. The 29-year-old has already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics following his fourth-placed finish in the Asian Race Walking Championships 20km event in March earlier this year.

Irfan had then clocked a time of 1 hour 20 minutes and 57 seconds, bettering the Tokyo Olympics qualification mark of 1 hour and 21 minutes.