Home

Sports

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Appoints Raghuram Iyer As New Chief Executive Officer

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Appoints Raghuram Iyer As New Chief Executive Officer

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raghuram Iyer as the Chief Executive Officer

IOA (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Raghuram Iyer as the Chief Executive Officer following a meticulous selection process conducted by the Nomination Committee after careful consideration and thorough interviews with the shortlisted candidates, The nomination Committee unanimously selected Mr. Raghuram

Trending Now

Iyer for the role of Chief Executive Officer. His wealth of experience and proven track record in sports management and administration make him an ideal candidate to lead the lOA mission to promote and develop Olympic sports in India.

You may like to read

Speaking on behalf of the Nomination Committee, Dr. PT Usha expressed confidence in Mr. Iyer’s ability to steer the IOA to new heights. We believe that Mr. Raghuram Iyer brings a unique combination of leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the sports landscape. His appointment is a significant step towards the continued growth and success of Indian sports on The global stage.”

She further, added, “I am grateful for the unwavering cooperation and wholehearted support from the esteemed members of the Executive Council in the successful appointment fo the CEO for IOA. Their dedication has been instrumental in achieving this milestone, and I look forward to continued collaboration for the lOA’s success.”

The Indian Olympic Association anticipates entering a new era of excellence to fulfill the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister, who aims to bring the Olympic Games to India in 2036

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.