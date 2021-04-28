Indian Olympic Association vice-president Janardhan Singh Gehlot died in Jaipur on Wednesday after prolonged illness. Also Read - Indian Fencers Fail to Qualify For Olympics

Gehlot, a former Rajasthan minister, was also the founder president of International Kabaddi Federation. He was in his 70s. He was the head of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India for 28 years till 2013. He was also serving as the president of the Rajasthan Olympic Association at the time of his death. Also Read - India on Verge of Missing Olympic Qualifier World Relays in Poland Due to Flight Suspension

“On behalf of IOA family, our heartfelt condolences to Gehlot family on the sad and untimely demise of IOA vice president and president of Rajasthan Olympic association Janardhan Singh Gehlot,” IOA President Narinder Batra said in a statement. Also Read - Tokyo Olympic Test Event for Artistic Swimming Postponed to July

Indian Olympic Association Tweeted:

The Indian Olympic Association is saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Shri Janardan Singh Gehlot. The sport of Kabaddi and the Indian sports fraternity will miss him greatly. #RIP💙 pic.twitter.com/xmcz9oAPTW — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) April 28, 2021



The Indian Olympic Association is saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Shri Janardan Singh Gehlot. The sport of Kabaddi and the Indian sports fraternity will miss him greatly.

Gehlot was elected as one of the nine IOA vice presidents in the 2017 elections.