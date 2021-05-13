Seven elite athletes, including Olympic-bound race-walkers Sandeep Kumar and KT Irfan, have tested positive for Covid-19. “Reports of weekly Covid-19 tests conducted last weekend by SAI have revealed that seven athletes tested positive for coronavirus. Since it is mandatory for Covid-19 patients to undergo 15 days of quarantine and stay inside their rooms, the athletes can’t train outdoors,” a coach told IANS from Bengaluru where the affected athletes are attending a camp. Also Read - Women's Hockey: Neha Goyal Aspires to Realise Her Olympic Dream in Tokyo

Kumar, 35, qualified for Tokyo Olympics in February at the National Race Walk Championships in Ranchi, Jharkhand. His gold medal-winning time of 1 hour 20.16 seconds was better than the Olympic qualification time of 1 hour 21 seconds. Also Read - Badminton: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth's Chances to Qualify For Tokyo Olympics Virtually Over With Singapore Open Cancellation

Irfan, 31, was the first Indian race-walker to win ticket to Japan when he finished fourth in 2019 Asian Race Walking Championships held in Nomi, Japan. His time was 1 hour 57 seconds. Also Read - Singapore Open Cancelled Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases

Last month, Priyanka Goswami, who has also qualified for Olympics in women’s 20 km race walk, was out of action for 15 days as she tested positive for Covid-19. “Priyanka has recovered and she is back to normal training,” said the coach.

Five Indian race-walkers, including two in the women’s category, have qualified in the 20 km event for the Tokyo Olympic Games starting July 23.