Mumbai: The BCCI has invited bids from reputed entities for staging the Closing Ceremony of IPL 2022, through a tender process.

"The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the 'Request for Proposal' (RFP) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a nonrefundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

"The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A to this document. The RFP will be available for purchase till April 25, 2022," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Saturday.

Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee, he said.

“Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the RFP. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the RFP and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the RFP does not entitle any person to bid,” the statement read.

BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner without providing any reason.