CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI Live Streaming IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ravindra Jadeja has revealed that his team will desperately be looking for that elusive win later on Saturday against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Stadium, which will give them the "momentum" to return to winning ways in the new season.

Three losses in three games so far in IPL 2022 have seen the four-time champions languishing at eighth in the 10-team tournament, and just above five-time champions Mumbai Indians, who are ninth with an equal number of losses.

More than the individual brilliance, Mumbai Indians need to fire as a unit if they have to effect a turnaround as they gear up to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians are enduring a poor beginning to the season as they have lost their first three games to remain pointless in the tournament so far. MI lost by four wickets to Delhi Capitals before suffering a 23-run and five-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 3:30 and 7:30 PM IST respectively .

Where is the CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match is Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium respectively.

Which TV channel will broadcast the CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI Probable Playing XI

CSK vs SRH

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary/Simarjeet Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (captain), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik/Kartik Tyagi

RCB vs MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (Captain), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan (Wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, M Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi.