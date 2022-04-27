New Delhi: Former England spinner Graeme Swann feels that captaincy has brought the best out of Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya, adding he is calm and cool and currently doing a great job. Swann also feels that Hardik is someone who is thriving on being the senior player of the side. Gujarat Titans have had a brilliant run in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) so far and look to be the side to beat this season.Also Read - LIVE | IPL 2022, GT vs SRH Score: Shami On Fire, Tripathi-Williamson Depart Quickly

"Hardik's great. He's calm, he's cool and is doing a really great job. Captaincy brings out the best in some people and the worst in others either performance-wise or character flaws. With Hardik, it's brought out the best in him," Swann was quoted as saying by cricket.com.

"He's someone, who thrives on being the senior player, the leader and he exudes calmness His team are helping him out. As a leader, if your team aren't performing and winning you games, everyone will say you're rubbish. Look at Jadeja, I think he is a good captain but CSK aren't winning games," added Swann.

“On the way to the ground, I’m genuinely excited to watch SRH bowl. Not only have they got 8 foot 15 Jansen bowling good pace left-arm, but Umran Malik, he has brought to the IPL something that we have not seen for a few years. A fresh fast bowler, out-and-out pace,” he further said.

“Dale Steyn had said to him, ‘I don’t want you to worry about line and length, get the seam up, bowl as quick as you can. That’s your strongest suit.’ But he’s got good control, he’s got good areas and he is rapid. I love that. For me to say that straight away, Sunrisers over Gujarat, shows how good they are. Gujarat’s bowling has been phenomenal. On paper, they (Sunrisers) are the best bowling unit,” the 43-year-old concluded.