New Delhi Matthew Wade has reached the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with Gujarat Titans and will take on the field against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. However, the Australian batsman is not satisfied with his performance and said that he could have done a lot better in the ongoing tournament.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has only scored 149 runs in nine matches in IPL 2022. He played his best innings of the edition in the last match against Rajasthan Royals. Wade scored 35 runs off 30 balls in Qualifier 1 to secure a place in the final of the tournament.

He stated that it's been a frustrating tournament for him and hasn't gone the way he would have wanted."It's been a frustrating tournament personally; I've been hitting the ball well, especially since I came back into the team. It just hasn't quite clicked, I found the fielders a little bit, just found ways to get out but I've played enough to know that happens for periods of time throughout T20 especially, but you've just got to stay brave and keep swinging the bat like you know you can swing it," Wade told Cricket Australia ahead of the final.

Wade is playing the IPL after 11 years. He had played three matches for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2011. The Australian batter was also not in the playing XI for six matches following a run of poor scores as the Hardik Pandya-led Titans included an extra bowler.

He stated, “As a player, if there’s a legitimate reason that you’re not playing then it’s quite easy and the reason that I was left out at that particular time is Hardik (Pandya) got injured so we were short a bowler. We basically went a batter short and took a little bit of pump with Rashid (Khan) batting seven, which paid off in spades; he’s (Rashid) been amazing at seven so that was kind of why I initially went out of the team and then the way that Rashid, (David) Miller and (Rahul) Tewatia were batting, there was no reason to play the extra batter.”

“I’m not chasing franchise cricket so much, if it comes my way and I can play it, then I’ll play it.

If this is it for me — one year, two years, three years at IPL — it doesn’t worry me too much. If I can play them out of the Australian season then I’m probably more leaning down that path at the moment. I just want to be comfortable, spend a little bit of time with my family after the World Cup and see where the last few years of my career is going to be,” he concluded.