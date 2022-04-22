Mumbai: Jos Buttler is having a ball in this year’s IPL and there is nothing that seems to work against him at the moment as he once again made mincemeat of the Delhi Capitals’ bowling attack by bringing up his third century of the season. The Delhi bowlers had no answer to the Buttler onslaught as he parked them all around the Wankhede Stadium.Also Read - IPL 2022, DC vs RR LIVE Cricket Score, Match 34: Jos Buttler Slams Hundred, Rajasthan Royals on Top

As soon as Buttler brought up his third century of the season, Twitter exploded with some users in complete awe of his brilliance.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Jos Buttler's century:

There’s no way stopping @josbuttler this season . Absolute freak to watch this guy playing. He’s on fire this season . A very strong contender to break king kohli’s record of 4 centuries in a season and most runs in a season too. #IPL2022 #DCvsRR #josbuttler — Tushar (@rrtushar2205) April 22, 2022

Virat Kohli, bhai record sankat me hai #JosButtler pic.twitter.com/S6gtGVOFuq — See You (@Virtual_Vichar) April 22, 2022

What are they feeding to Jos Buttler in RR camp… yaar MI walo pls follow his diet !…..#RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/112uDYuJW4 — Sona….MI (@MUMBaIndiansFan) April 22, 2022