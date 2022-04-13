Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming IPL 2022

Winless after four games, Mumbai Indians will be desperate to reverse the trend when they face Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Wednesday. It has been a nightmarish beginning for the five-time champions who are known for their slow starts.

A formidable all-round side over the years, MI have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the ongoing edition, and will need several things to fall in place if they are to arrest the slide and restore their campaign.

Apart from their batters' inability to go big, the below-par performance by the bowlers has made things hard.

The road to redemption looks difficult as they are placed ninth on the points table but skipper Rohit Sharma would be eager to turn things around, not just for the team but for himself, too.

Here are the details when and where to watch the game:

What are the timings of MI vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The MI vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST on 13th April, Wednesday.

Where is the MI vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The MI vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match will take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the MI vs PBKS Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between MI vs PBKS will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.

Full Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell