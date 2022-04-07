Mumbai: Ahead of the Delhi Capitals’ game against Lucknow Super Giants here on Thursday, teammates and coaching staff spoke about how skipper Rishabh Pant has developed and progressed as a player and a great leader. They also spoke about how he reads the game well which makes it exciting to watch him play.Also Read - PBKS vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, TATA IPL 2022 Match 16 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Playing 11s For Today’s T20 Match Brabourne Stadium at 07:30 PM IST April 8, Friday

Speaking on the DC Show on Star Sports, assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals Ajit Agarkar said, "Rishabh Pant reads the game very well which you can see with the way he has developed his own game and the progress that he has made as a young player. And still, he is very young despite being around for a while now. The progress he has made as a young player in a short span of time makes him a good leader."

Shane Watson, assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals said, "The way Rishabh Pant leads, the way he keeps, the way he bats, he just takes the game no matter what the situation of the game is. That is the most exciting part to watch."

The U-19 world cup winning captain Yash Dhull added, “First of all Rishabh Pant is very calm and he reads the game well. He is well-versed with his shot selection at any moment of his game.”