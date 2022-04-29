Mumbai: Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant would be happy with the way things went against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as his side came back to winning ways by beating KKR by 4 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday. And while Pant might not have had a great match but his rumoured girlfriend Isha Negi was spotted in the stands cheering for Delhi Capitals along with his sister Sakshi Pant.Also Read - IPL 2022: Brett Lee Showers Praise For India's 'Little Superstar'

Pant’s sister Sakshi Pant and his girlfriend Isha Negi both at the stadium today for the #DCvKKR match pic.twitter.com/lgfoO4DljK — Aakarsh¹⁷ (@AakarshTweets) April 28, 2022

Rishabh Pant also posted a photo on social media and captioned the image as, “I like me better when I’m with you.”

Although the game was ruled by the bowlers, Chetan Sakaria, who played his first game this season bowled an impressive spell where he picked up Aaron Finch. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped 4 wickets in 3 overs.

David Warner once again came good with the bat as he scored 42 off 26 balls while Ravman Powell played a brilliant cameo to take Capitals home. The Pant-led side now find themselves in the sixth spot in the points table, just below Royal Challengers Bangalore.