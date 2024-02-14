Home

Indian Premier League 2024 Set To Take Place In India: Report

New Delhi: The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League will take place in India. This is the second season after the Coronavirus pandemic that the tournament will be played on Indian soil. Earlier there were doubts about the venue for the cash-rich league because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India which will take place later this year. The league will kick-start from March end and fixtures will be announced after the general elections’ dates are confirmed.

“We will work with the Indian government, agencies to make sure that the league takes place in India. We are waiting for the schedule of the general election to be announced and then we will plan accordingly…like which state will host what game at the time of election will be planned that way,” Arun Dhumal told IANS.

Asked if any tentative date for the IPL could be shared, he said, “It (IPL) will most likely start from March end… and general elections are in April, so we will work it out with the help of the government.”

As per the information received, with ten teams vying for the coveted trophy, expect a total of 74 matches to be played, potentially spread across two phases due to India’s general elections scheduled during the same period.

Earlier, some reports claimed that there are chances that IPL 2024 will take place outside India due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, some reports claimed that there are chances that IPL 2024 will take place outside India due to the Lok Sabha elections.