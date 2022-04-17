Mumbai: Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik aspires to play for Team India again as he “desperately” wants to be a part of the T20 World Cup squad which will travel to Australia later this year. The Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Australia between October 16 and November 13 and it will be played across seven venues — Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Geelong, Hobart, and Perth.Also Read - IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Match 28: Mayank Agarwal-Led Punjab Kings Face Kane Williamson-Led Sunrisers Hyderabad

Karthik, who last played for India at the 2019 World Cup, wants to help the side lift the trophy in Australia. Also Read - PBKS vs SRH & GT vs CSK Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

“There is a small-term goal and there is a long-term goal. The small term goal is to do very well for RCB and the big term goal or rather a bigger vision is to play for the country,” Karthik told Virat Kohli after RCB defeated Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 match. Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Gets Runout For Second Time This Season; Extends Lean Patch With Willow

“I know there is World Cup round the corner I want to be a part of the World Cup desperately and help India cross the line,” he added.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli also lauded Karthik for his ferocious batting and relished the RCB’s win as the side climbed to the third spot in the points table.

Virat Kohli Tweeted:

“What a game.Top win.#RoyalChallengersBangalore,”

For RCB, this was their fourth win in six matches in the IPL 2022 which has taken them to the third spot. While for Delhi this is their third loss in five games.