KKR vs DC & RR vs LSG Live Streaming IPL 2022

Skipper Rishabh Pant will face a big test when Delhi Capitals lock horns with table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders, led by their former captain Shreyas Iyer, in a much-anticipated IPL clash here on Sunday.Also Read - IPL 2022: Maintaining Strict Fitness And Strength-Training Regimen a Must For Fast Bowlers, Says Deepak Chahar

Iyer, one of the architects of the Delhi franchise’s resurgence in the IPL, having taken them to their maiden final in 2020, was replaced as skipper of the team last season after he missed the first half due to an injury. The franchise didn’t retain the 27-year-old, who was picked up by KKR at the auction. Also Read - IPL 2022: Virat Kohli Meets Sachin Tendulkar Following RCB's Win Over Mumbai Indians

Under his captaincy, the Knight Riders are perched at the top of the league with six points from four outings, their only loss coming against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Also Read - IPL 2022: RCB Skipper Faf du Plessis Praises Anuj Rawat, Calls Him a Player For Future

The Capitals on the other hand, after a winning start, have slumped to back-to-back defeats and are placed seventh.

If their performance is any indication, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals could make for a blockbuster Indian Premier League contest on a Sunday evening, an iconic venue adding to its charm.

IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants got off to an excellent start in their first season and are placed third in the points table, having won three of their four matches.

KL Rahul’s team lost its opening game narrowly to fellow first-timers Gujarat Titans, but have since recorded comprehensive wins over defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and a very formidable Delhi Capitals outfit.

Here are the details when and where to watch KKR vs DC & RR vs LSG game:

What are the timings of KKR vs DC & RR vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The KKR vs DC & RR vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match will start at 3:30 and 7:30 PM IST respectively.

Where is the KKR vs DC & RR vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match being played?

The KKR vs DC & RR vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match is played at Brabourne Stadium, Wankhede Stadium respectively.

Which TV channel will broadcast the KKR vs DC & RR vs LSG Indian Premier League 2022 match?

The Indian Premier League 2022 match between KKR vs DC & RR vs LSG will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR vs DC & RR vs LSG Probable Playing XI

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Sam Billings (Wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner. Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (Captain/WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje.

RR vs LSG

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag/James Neesham, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

LSG: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi.