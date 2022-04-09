New Delhi: Indian Senior’s Team has beaten France in the Semi Finals and is now playing the Finals against Poland. This is the first time in history of Indian Bridge that an Indian Team has reached the Finals of World Bridge Championships. Also, the Indian Senior’s Team beat USA-1 Team in the Quarter Final Knockouts.Also Read - SAI Sports Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Available For Assistant Nutritionist Post, Salary Upto Rs 60,000

The Indian Senior's Team is participating at the World Bridge Championships, under the aegis of the Bridge Federation of India (BFI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI).