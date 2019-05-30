Indian shooting team produced their best ever show at the ISSF World Cup as they swept both the mixed team titles on Thursday, in Munich, Germany. Indian shooters ended their campaign in the World Cup at the top spot of the medal tally with 10 medals which include five gold, one silver and six bronze. Second placed China bagged nine with two gold, two silver and five bronze.

India gold medalists included Apurvi Chandela (10m Air Rifle Women), Rahi Sarnobat (25m Pistol Women) and Saurabh Chaudhary (10m Air Pistol Men), besides the Mixed Team titles which were won on the last day. Rounding off a dominating show of Indian shooting in the last day, the pair of Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar first won the 10-metre Air Rifle mixed team gold after they were backed up by the teenage pair of Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary who won gold in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team title.

Manu-Saurabh win gold!

What a splendid performance by our teenaged duo @realmanubhaker & #SaurabhChaudhary who won 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold🥇at @ISSF_Shooting Rifle & Pistol World Cup in Munich following a 17-9 win. It’s their 3rd WC gold in this event this yr. #TOPSAthlete pic.twitter.com/h8lmqAzgcs — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) May 30, 2019

Actually, such was the dominance of Indian shooters that the Mixed Air Rifle event saw the gold medal match being an all India encounter. Apurvi Chandela and Deepak Kumar landed the country its lone silver by losing to their country mates 2-16.

This World Cup has now become the third in a row which has seen India top the medal tally after Delhi and Beijing edition. In Delhi this year Indian shooters were the joint toppers with Hungary. At Beijing India had won three golds ahead of China’s three. Given the fact that by this World Cup, India earned two Olympics quota places through Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker.

With the mixed shooting events set to be included in the Tokyo Olympics next year, it lands India with high chance of gold medal there as the shooters have been constantly proving themselves and emerging on top in the international events. Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker have all earned their Olympics quota to imply that there will be an Indian mixed team.

(With inputs from PTI)