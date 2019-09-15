India shuttler Sourabh Verma won the Vietnam Open after he defeated China’s Sun Fei Xiang in the summit clash here on Sunday. The Indian registered a 21-12, 17-21, 21-14 win in the final to win the tournament.

Sourabh made a positive start in the first game as he took an 11-4 lead in the mid-break before Sun Fei Xiang put some fight to delay the Indian’s wait for victory in the first game. Sourabh however, won the game comfortably.

He, however,m faltered in the next game as his opponent won seven consecutive points and went on to win the second game 21-17. The second-seeded Indian kept his calm to seal the final and last game 21-14 to clinch the title.

Earlier on Saturday, Sourabh had stunned Japan’s Minoru Koga in straight games to book his place in the men’s singles final. The Indian defeated his Japanese opponent 22-20, 21-15 in the semi-final clash which lasted 51 minutes.