Indian Side Achieve ‘HISTORIC’ Record; Becomes First Team To Smash 250 Sixes In A Calendar Year In ODIs

The Indian side has become the first team to smash 250 sixes in men's ODI cricket in a calendar year. The side achieved this during the third ODI match against South Africa on Thursday.

Indian cricket team. (Pic; X)

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team, powered by a battalion of six-hitting batters, has rewritten the record books in ODI cricket. The side has become the first team to smash 250 sixes in men’s ODI cricket in a calendar year.

The side achieved this historic feat during the third ODI match against South Africa at Boland Park on December 21, Thursday. The achievement culminated in a year of unprecedented six-hitting dominance by the Indian juggernaut.

Sanju Samson’s wonderfully paced ton and Rinku Singh’s powerful cameo followed by Arshdeep Singh’s blistering spell helped India clinch a three-match ODI series against South Africa, registering a 78-run win over the host side.

Top teams with the most sixes in a calendar year:

250 sixes- India- 2023

225 sixes- South Africa- 2023

209 sixes- West Indies- 2019

India became the first team to hit 250 sixes in a calendar year in Men’s ODIs. – The Hitman army. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EDXglPVZOp — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 22, 2023

Most sixes in men’s ODI cricket in 2023:

India: 250

South Africa: 225

New Zealand: 182

Australia: 176

England: 176

Pakistan: 123

Out of the 250 ODI sixes smashed by India in 2023, Men in Blue skipper Rohit Sharma has hit 67 sixes alone, which is the most by any batter in a calendar year. He also surpassed South African legend AB de Villiers’ record of most sixes in a year. The Indian opener achieved this feat during the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.

Most ODI sixes in a calendar year:

Rohit Sharma: 68 sixes AB de Villiers: 58 sixes Chris Gayle: 56 sixes Shahid Afridi: 48 sixes

India’s feat has opened the floodgates for a new era of six-hitting dominance in ODI cricket. This might lead to even higher six-hitting numbers in the future, further blurring the lines between ODIs and shorter formats like T20s.

While the future of six-hitting in cricket remains uncertain, one thing is clear: India’s 250 sixes in 2023 will forever be remembered as a watershed moment in the sport’s history. It was a display of power, precision, and unwavering belief, a testament to a team that dared to dream big and rewrite the record books in the most emphatic way possible.

