Home

Sports

Indian Squad For T20I World Cup To Be Announced On May 2024: Report

Indian Squad For T20I World Cup To Be Announced On May 2024: Report

Rohit Sharma will lead Indian Cricket Team in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Indian Squad For T20I World Cup To Be Announced On May 2024: Report

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India will announce the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup after the Indian Premier League as the last date of announcement is May 31. The marquee event is set to take place in USA and West Indies from June 2. The opener clash will be played between hosts USA and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

Trending Now

India will start their campaign against Ireland on June 5 against Ireland and all India matches will be played in USA.

You may like to read

Indian squad for the T20 World Cup will be announced on May 1 reported Sportstak.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has revealed that Rohit Sharma will lead team India in the T20 World Cup, schedule in June, says a report.

Jay Shah while speaking at at the unveiling of Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot was quoted as saying that, “I want to promise you that in 2024 (T20 World Cup), under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, we will hoist the Indian flag in Barbados.”

He reportedly also confirmed that Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain in the T20I World Cup.

Underlying Virat Kohli’s absence in the Test series against England, the BCCI secretary said, “Virat isn’t the kind of player who will skip a series without any major urgency. Give him the right.”

Jay Shah also spoke on the importance of the Ranji Trophy said, “Everyone has to play the Ranji trophy ahead of getting selected in India team or IPL franchise. Ranji will be made mandatory for each player.”

Team India are currently busy in the Test series against England where they already sealed the series by 3-1 and now will face Three Lions for the fifth Test which will be played at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.