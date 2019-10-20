Indian Super League 2019-20 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming

It is going to be a starry affair as Indian Super League 6 is set to kick-off with a glitzy opening ceremony. Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani would be performing on the opening night in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

After which, Two-time champions Atletico de Kolkata will lock horns against hosts Kerala Blasters in what is expected to be a clash of the titans.

The other teams taking part this season are Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United FC, Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Opening Ceremony on TV?

Fans can enjoy the opening ceremony in 7 languages across 20 channels including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Jalsha Movies, Jalsha Movies HD, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Vijay Super, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Maa Gold, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Suvarna Plus, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Gold, Star Gold HD, and North East Live.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Opening Ceremony live streaming?

The opening ceremony will also be streamed live on Hotstar and Jio TV.

The stage is set for another season of goals ⚽, tackles 💪, saves 🧤, and drama 😱 Catch @DishPatani and @iTIGERSHROFF LIVE at the opening ceremony of #HeroISL 2019-20 😍🌟⚽#KERKOL 🎟 https://t.co/vNYZbgrMGJ#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/xS4kpBcTBm — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) October 17, 2019

What time does the Indian Super League 2019-20 Opening Ceremony?

Even though the opening ceremony will start at 6:00 pm at the stadium, the deferred live on TV will be from 6:45 pm onwards. Gates at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will open at 4 pm on 20th October.