Indian Super League 2019 Full Schedule: Teams, Squads, ISL Timings in IST, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming Details, Fixtures

It is finally here! The sixth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to begin on Sunday (October 20), with Bengaluru FC being the defending champions. The ISL 2019-20 inaugural game will see Kerala Blasters take on ATK. The Indian Super League 2019-20 Kerala Blasters vs ATK fixture will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi. The ISL 2019-20 will see 90 league phase matches, which will end on February 23 after which the knockout phase will start.

SQUADS

ATK

Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh and Lara Sharma, Augustin Iniguez, Mohd.Anas, Anil Chawan, Ankit Mukherjee, John Johnson, Pritam Kotal, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Javier Hernandez, Pronay Halder, Sehnaj Singh, Balwant Singh, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Jayesh Rane, Jobby Justin, Komal Thatal, Michael Soosairaj, Roy Krishna

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Aditya Patra, Harmanjot Khabra, Rino Anto, Rahul Bheke, Nishu Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Albert Serran, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Sairuat Kima, Juanan Gonzalez, Sunil Chhetri, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Manuel Onwu

Chennaiyin FC

Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh, Samik Mitra, Lucian Goian, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Zohmingliana Ralte, Laldinliana Renthlei, Hendry Antony, Reamsochung Aimol, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Masih Saighani, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dragos Firtulescu, Dhanpal Ganesh, Rafael Crivellaro, Germanpreet Singh, Deepak Tangri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Nerijus Valskis, Andre Schembri, Rahim Ali

FC Goa

Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Aiban Dohling, Amey Ranawade, Carlos Pena, Chinglensana Singh, Mohamed Ali, Saviour Gama, Mourtada Fall, Seriton Fernandes

Ahmed Jahouh, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Hugo Boumous, Kingslee Fernandes, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai, Princeton Rebello, Seiminlen Doungel, Jackichand Singh

Ferren Corominas, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Hyderabad FC

Anuj Kumar, Kamaljit Singh, Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Mohammed Yasir, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Sahil Panwar, Tarif Akhand, Adil Khan, Deependra Negi, Sahil Tavora, Gani Ahmed Nigam, Laldanmawia Ralte, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Nikhil Poojary, Rohit Kumar and Shankar Sampingraj, Abhishek Halder, Bobo, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh

Jamshedpur FC

Amrit Gope, Rafique Ali, Niraj Kumar, Subrata Paul, Augustin Fernandes, Jitendra Singh, Tiri, Joyner Lourenco, Karan Amin, Keegan Pereira, Narender Gahlot, Robin Gurung, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Bikash Jairu, Memo Moura, Piti, Isaac Vanmalsaawma, Mobashir Rahman and Noe Acosta, Aniket Jadhav, CK Vineeth, Farukh Choudhary, Sergio Castel, Sumeet Passi

Kerala Blasters FC

Bilal Khan, Rehenesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Gianni Zuiverloon, Jairo, Jessel Carneiro, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Lalruatthara, Mohammad Rakip, Pritam Singh and Sandesh Jhingan

Cindoncha, Darren Caldeira, Halicharan Narzary, Jeakson Thounaojam, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Prasanth Karuthadathkudi, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Seityasen Singh, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammed Rafi and Raphael Messi Bouli.

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh, Kunal Sawant, Ravi Kumar, Anwar Ali, Valpuia, Mato Grgic, Pratik Chaudhari, Sarthak Gouli, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Subhasish Bose, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Diego Carlos, Mohamed Larbi, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Serge Kevyn, Sourav Das, Surchandra Singh and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy

Amine Chermiti, Modou Sougou

NorthEast United FC

Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei and Subhasish Roy, Heerings Kai, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Nim Dorjee, Pawan Kumar, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Shouvik Ghosh and Wayne Vaz

Alfred Lalruotsang, Jose Leudo, Khumanthem Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Milan Singh, Nikhil Kadam, Panagiotis Triadis and Redeem Tlang, Asamoah Gyan, Martin Chaves, Maximiliano Barreiro

Odisha FC

Francisco Dorronsoro, Albino Gomes, Arshdeep Singh and Ankit Bhuyan, Carlos Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Rana Gharami, Amit Tudu, Md. Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Pradeep Mohanraj

Marcos Tebar, Diwandou Diagne, Bikramjit Singh, Vinit Rai, Martin Perez Guedes, Adria Carmona, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Romeo Fernandes

Aridane Santana, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Seiminmang Manchong, Shubham Sarangi

ISL 2019-20 Schedule (All matches start at 7:30 PM IST)

Date Matches (Home Team vs Away Team) Sunday, October 20, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Monday, October 21, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC Tuesday, October 22, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Wednesday, October 23, 2019 FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Thursday, October 24, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC Friday, October 25, 2019 ATK vs Hyderabad FC Saturday, October 26, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC Sunday, October 27, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Monday, October 28, 2019 FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Tuesday, October 29, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Thursday, October 31, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Friday, November 1, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Saturday, November 2, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sunday, November 3, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Wednesday, November 6, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC Thursday, November 7, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa Friday, November 8, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC Saturday, November 9, 2019 ATK vs Jamshedpur FC Sunday, November 10, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Saturday, November 23, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Sunday, November 24, 2019 Odisha FC vs ATK Monday, November 25, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Tuesday, November 26, 2019 FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Wednesday, November 27, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Thursday, November 28, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Friday, November 29, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Saturday, November 30, 2019 ATK vs Mumbai City FC Sunday, December 1, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa Monday, December 2, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC Thursday, December 5, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Friday, December 6, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Saturday, December 7, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs ATK Sunday, December 8, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Wednesday, December 11, 2019 Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC Thursday, December 12, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Friday, December 13, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC Saturday, December 14, 2019 FC Goa vs ATK Sunday, December 15, 2019 Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Wednesday, December 18, 2019 NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Thursday, December 19, 2019 Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC Friday, December 20, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Saturday, December 21, 2019 Hyderabad FC vs ATK Sunday, December 22, 2019 FC Goa vs Odisha FC Wednesday, December 25, 2019 ATK vs Bengaluru FC Thursday, December 26, 2019 Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Friday, December 27, 2019 Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC Saturday, December 28, 2019 Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEastUnited FC Sunday, December 29, 2019 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC Thursday, January 2, 2020 NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Friday, January 3, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Saturday, January 4, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs ATK Sunday, January 5, 2020 Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC Monday, January 6, 2020 Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC Wednesday, January 8, 2020 FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC Thursday, January 9, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Friday, January 10, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Saturday, January 11, 2020 Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC Sunday, January 12, 2020 ATK vs Kerala Blasters FC Wednesday, January 15, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC Thursday, January 16, 2020 Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Friday, January 17, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC Saturday, January 18, 2020 ATK vs FC Goa Sunday, January 19, 2020 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Wednesday, January 22, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Thursday, January 23, 2020 Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Friday, January 24, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC Saturday, January 25, 2020 FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC Monday, January 27, 2020 ATK vs NorthEast United FC Wednesday, January 29, 2020 Odisha FC vs FC Goa Thursday, January 30, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Friday, January 31, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Saturday, February 1, 2020 Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Sunday, February 2, 2020 Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Wednesday, February 5, 2020 FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Thursday, February 6, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Friday, February 7, 2020 Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Saturday, February 8, 2020 ATK vs Odisha FC Sunday, February 9, 2020 NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Wednesday, February 12, 2020 Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Thursday, February 13, 2020 FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Friday, February 14, 2020 Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC Saturday, February 15, 2020 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC Sunday, February 16, 2020 ATK vs Chennaiyin FC Wednesday, February 19, 2020 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Thursday, February 20, 2020 NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Friday, February 21, 2020 Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC Saturday, February 22, 2020 Bengaluru FC vs ATK Sunday, February 23, 2020 Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC

When and where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 matches on TV?

The Indian Super League 2019-20 games will be broadcast live on Star Sports at 7.30 PM IST.

Where to watch Indian Super League 2019-20 Live Streaming?

The Indian Super League 2019-20 games will be live-streamed on Hotstar.