Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa on Monday launched their home jersey for the 2019/20 season in an event held at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium here in the presence of India cricket captain and team co-owner Virat Kohli.

A crowd of nearly 3,000 was in attendance as the Gaurs launched their new jersey and an annual campaign named ‘Be Goa’. The campaign gives strength to the ideology of FC Goa’s footballing philosophy which inculcates a winning spirit, a statement said.

“It’s always great to come back to Goa. The fans here are so passionate about football and crazy for FC Goa. Coming back here always gives me hope that a sports culture can truly be built in this country. The houses, the cars are adorned with the club colours. It’s truly brilliant,” Kohli said in a statement.

“The team is in great shape. They have been doing brilliantly the last two seasons with the Super Cup win it was just another validation of the process,” added Virat.

The jersey this time has transcended to completely orange – a colour which finds familiarity in the state renowned for its beaches and picturesque sunsets. The transition represents the evolution of the cub in the past few years whilst the gradient moving upwards on the design embodies the aim for better days ahead.

“What is really amazing is the work that goes on beyond the first team. The youth structure is firmly in place and the club is looking to be trailblazers in youth development and grassroots. In terms of philosophy, style of play and success, I am happy where we are at, but we can’t afford to be myopic in Indian football. There is still a long way to go and we aim to be the face of change in Indian football.”, he further added.