In a heart-warming incident recently, Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Yasir Shah and Naseem Shah extended an invitation to an Indian taxi driver for dinner after he refused to take money from the players for a ride he gave them in Brisbane.

ABC radio presenter Alison Mitchell narrated the story to former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson and expressed to him how thrilled the tax driver (name not disclosed) after he got the chance to have dinner with the 5 Pakistani cricketers.

In fact, Mitchell got to know about the driver since it was the same person who drove her to the Gabba stadium in Brisbane for the first Test between Australia and Pakistan. During their conversation, the driver related his tale to Mitchell where he told her that he got invited to dinner by the Pakistani players.

The cabbie had picked up the 5 players from Pakistan’s team hotel in Brisbane and took them to an Indian restaurant for dinner but then he refused to take the cab fare from them out of respect. The players returned the favour by inviting him for dinner with them

The video of Alison telling the story to Johnson went viral on social media and has been viewed by thousands of fans.

🚕🏏️🚖 The heartwearming story of the Indian taxi driver and five @TheRealPCB players.❤️ 🎥📺@AlisonMitchell tells Mitchell Johnson about it on Commentator Cam. 🔊🎙️ #AUSvPAK Listen live 📻📱 ABC Radio / Grandstand digital / ABC Listen app — https://t.co/dhH8gmo5FZ pic.twitter.com/qdwsK83F7X — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) November 24, 2019

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs in Brisbane on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series at the Gabba. The hosts bowled out Pakistan for 335 on day four after taking a 340-run first-innings lead.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan tried their best to keep Pakistan in the match with their 132-run partnership for the sixth wicket but the deficit proved just too big for the visitors. Babar scored 104 and Rizwan made 95 but were still unable to make Australia bat again in the Test match.