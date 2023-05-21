Home

Indian Team Selection Not On Rinku Singh’s Mind, To Follow Domestic Routine Post IPL 2023 Success

Rinku Singh scored a staggering 474 runs from 14 games in IPL 2023 at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52.

Rinku Singh has been with Kolkata Knight Riders since 2018. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: The world is on Rinku Singh’s feet! Coming from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, the southpaw has the been the talking point in the cricketing world, thanks to his magnificent performances for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

From his five sixes in the last over against Gujarat Titans to his 33-ball unbeaten 67 against Lucknow Super Giants, Rinku has perfected the role of a finisher for KKR in IPL 2023. Such has been his performances that several formers including the likes of Harbhajan Singh and Ravi Shastri have called his selection in the Indian national team ahead of the ODI World Cup at home.

However, the 25-year-old isn’t thinking about his national team selection and wants to work hard the way he has been doing in domestic cricket. I am not thinking about my Indian team selection at all,” Rinku told reporters after KKR finished IPL 2023 at disappointing seventh.

“I will go home now and continue my routine that I have been following for all these years,” added the pocket-sized dynamo. Rinku has scored a staggering 474 runs from 14 games in this season at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52.

Chasing 187 against LSG at Eden Gardens on Saturday, KKR were in a spot of bother after they lost three quick wickets in a span of six overs. With 56 required in the final four overs, Rinku unleashed his beast mode and brought down the equation to 21 needed in the final over.

However, his effort weren’t enough as KKR fell short just by one run. Asked if he was thinking of his five sixes in an over cameo, Rinku said, “Yes, those five sixes in the over was definitely on my mind while I was batting.

“But at the same time, I was pretty relaxed in the middle and backed myself. In my mind, it was ‘will see what happens’.

Everybody feels good when you have such a great season,” he added. Time will tell whether Rinku gets picked in the Indian team or not, but one thing is certain that the national team can surely look up to this youngster for the finisher’s role, a void that is yet to be filled after MS Dhoni’s retirement.

