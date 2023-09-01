Home

Sports

‘Indian Team Shouldn’t Start Giving Him Breaks Now,’ Gautam Gambhir On Jasprit Bumrah In Asia Cup Heading Into World Cup

‘Indian Team Shouldn’t Start Giving Him Breaks Now,’ Gautam Gambhir On Jasprit Bumrah In Asia Cup Heading Into World Cup

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir scored a match-winning 97 runs against Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final in India.

Gautam Gambhir. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Indian opener and 2007 T20I World Cup and 2011 ICC World Cup champion Gautam Gambhir has expressed that Rohit Sharma-led side shouldn’t look to manage Jasprit Bumrah’s workload in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 and he should get maximum game time to prepare himself for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

Trending Now

Host Pakistan reached Sri Lanka on August 30, Thursday to play India in the much-awaited clash on September 2 at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele. Babar Azam-led side recently became the No.1 ranked ODI team in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Rankings. Pakistan also thrashed Afghanistan by winning the series by 3-0 and this heated the continental tournament as they are now front runners to win the cup along with Team India.

You may like to read

During a discussion on Star Sports, Former Indian opener Gambhir was asked the questions on whether India’s premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s workload considering he is returning from injury, to which the opener responded “Workload management is finished now. You are at a stage now where instead of workload management, you will think about more game time and bowling as much as possible, because you have the Asia Cup, then three matches against Australia, and then straightaway the World Cup.”

“The World Cup comes once in four years and no one knows what will happen after four years, the fitness and rhythm a fast bowler will have after four years. I believe the more games he plays, the better he will get. The Indian team shouldn’t start giving him breaks now,” Gautam Gambhir said.

The right-arm quick pacer has picked up 121 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.63 in 72 ODIs. But, Bumrah has not played an ODI since July 2022 and hopes to be back to his best during the Asia Cup 2023 which will help into continue his form heading into the World Cup.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES