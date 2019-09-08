There is already competition for places for spinners in the Indian team and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh has made things a little more tricky by throwing anther name in the pool. After a stupendous domestic season and a prolific Duleep Trophy, Harbhajan feels the Nagpur-born Akshay Wahare could make it to the Indian team soon. Off-spinner Wakhare picked up a memorable five-wicket haul to hand India Red the Duleep Trophy title as they defeated India Green by an innings and 38 runs in the final.

Impressed with his good work over the past two seasons, Harbhajan Singh has taken to his social media handle to project the rookie. Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan wrote: ‘Akshay wakhare consistent performer with the ball from last couple of years in 1st class cricket back to back Ranji trophy champion last two years.Great spell yesterday 5 for 13 against india green.winning another championship for his team.way to go.Indian test squad calling.’

Wakhare is tall compared to Harbhajan which allows him to get the extra bounce. Wakhare had his breakthrough season in 2015-16, after having made his first-class debut way back in the 2006-07 season. The team that will take on South Africa in the home series would be announced soon and it would be interesting to see if Wakhare is considered.

Harbhajan, being an offie himself probably saw what most others could not. Turbanator, as he is popularly known was the first Indian to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket. He achieved this feat in 2001 against Australia at Eden Gardens.