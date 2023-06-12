Home

Indian Top Order Needs To Look At Babar Azam And Kane Williamson, Reckons Nasser Hussain

It was India's second consecutive loss in World Test Championship finals - after they suffered a similar fate against New Zealand in 2021.

New Delhi: In the aftermath of their humiliating loss to Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, former England captain Nasser Hussain has offered advice to the Indian top-order batters, suggesting that they should learn from players like Babar Azam and Kane Williamson.

Australia clinched a dominant 209-run victory early on the fifth day of an enthralling contest at The Oval on Sunday. After setting an improbable 444-run target, Australia bowled out India for 234 before lunch on day five to clinch their first-ever WTC title.

“Really disappointed with the Indian batters, their fans might come after me for saying this but I think Indian top order needs to look at Babar and Kane on how to play the pacers when the ball is moving around. Both of them do it so late,” Hussain said on Sky Sport.

With Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane unbeaten on Day four, there was still some hope for India that they could pull off a record fourth-innings chase on the final day.

But Boland got the ball rolling in the first hour and dismissed Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in a same over. Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc also among the wickets as Australia bowled out India for 234 to seal the win.

It was India’s second consecutive loss in World Test Championship finals – after they suffered a similar fate against New Zealand in 2021

