Indian weightlifter Seema on Saturday was slapped with a four-year ban for doping by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). Seema, India’s Commonwealth Championship silver medallist, had her dope sample collected this year by NADA during the 34th Women National Weightlifting Championship in Vishakhapatnam.

“Presence of prohibited substances were found in her system during an ongoing Championship to enhance her performance which amounted to a clear cut case of cheating and outright violation of National Anti-Doping rules,” said a statement.

“The analysis report of her sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for presence of a prohibited substance namely Hydroxy-4-methoxy Temoxifen (Metabolite of Tamoxifen), Selective Estrogen Receptor Modular (SERM) Metenolone, Anabolic Steroid Ostarine ( Enobosram), Selective Androgen Receptor Modular (SARM).”

The consumed substances are all part of the non-specified substances as per the WADA prohibited list of 2019. She had been given a four-year suspension by NADA’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) following the hearing on her positive test for banned performance enhancing drugs.

Seema won a silver medal in the 2017 Commonwealth Championships and finished sixth in the women’s 75kg competition at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

