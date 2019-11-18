Indian women’s football national team player Ngangom Bala Devi on Monday received a call for trials at Scottish Premier League club Rangers Football Club. Bala Devi is the most experienced member of the current Indian women’s football team.

According to a report in Sportstar, Bala Devi will travel to Scotland on November 19 and return on November 26. “This is great news because it shows people are following women’s football,” she said.

“I don’t know if I will be selected because I don’t know much about Scotland. I have only been to Spain twice and I think Scotland will be much different. Nonetheless, I will try my best at the trials,” she added.

“I want to experience their training methods and (learn) how to develop my game. Everyone plays football but there are differences in the way it is played. Through this trial, I have an opportunity to learn the differences.”

A very excited Bala Devi, who made her international debut in 2005, believes the opportunity will open doors for other Indian players in the future. “I don’t know if Rangers will select me, but I am sure other good Indian women footballers, too, will get such opportunities,” she said.

“Indian football has been growing day by day — the Indian Women’s League began in 2016, the U-17 men’s World Cup took place in India in 2017 and next year, the women’s U-17 World Cup will be held too.”

Bala Devi grabbed eyeballs in the Indian Women’s League this year when she scored 26 goals – the top scorer – for Manipur Police SC and won the Senior Women’s National Football Championship with Manipur.

Rangers finished fourth in the Scottish Women’s Premier League 1, which ended on November 17.