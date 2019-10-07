India women’s cricket team have maintained their number 2 position in the latest ICC ODI rankings that was announced on Monday. The Mithali Raj-led side have extended their gap over England from one to three points, while West Indies have lost five points and now occupy the seventh place ahead of Pakistan. Australia still lead the table with 26 points.

The latest updates come since the introduction of the women’s global T20I rankings in October last year, which led to separate rankings for the two formats.

Australia, who won the ICC women’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year, have increased their lead over England from 10 to 14 points in the ICC Women’s T20I Player rankings which has seen a spike in the number of teams — from 46 to 55 teams over the past year.

Notable changes are Thailand, who have moved to within four points of 10th placed Ireland after a remarkable run which saw them win a world record 17 consecutive matches earlier this year, breaking the previous record of 16 successive wins by Australia.

Thailand, who played the most T20Is in this period with 25 matches and winning 21 of them, have also qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia. This is the first time the country will feature in a global cricket event.

Denmark (40th) and Mexico (41st) are the biggest gainers in the T20I rankings table with eight points each while Ireland and Singapore have lost seven points each.

Over the last 12 months, 265 women’s T20Is have been played by 50 countries, a 60 per cent increase on the 166 played in the previous 12-month period.