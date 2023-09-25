Home

Indian Women’s Cricket Team Clinch Historic Asian Games Gold In Hangzhou

Smriti Mandhana (46), Jemimah Rodrigues (42) and Titas Sadhu (3/6) starred for India as they beat Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2023 women's cricket final.

Teammates congratulate Titas Sadhu (in middle) after one of his three wickets in Asian Games 2023 final. (Image: X)

Hangzhou: The Indian women’s cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 21 runs to clinch the first-ever Asian Games gold medal on Monday in Hangzhou. Defending 117 runs on a slow track, the Indian bowlers led by pacer Titas Sadhu’s 3/6 in four overs, helped the Women in Blue to restrict the opposition to 97/8 in 20 overs. This is the first time Indian women’s cricket team were participating in the continental showpiece.

Opting to bat first, India lost Shafali Verma early before Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana forged a 73-run stand for the second wicket. However, after the dismissal of Mandhana in the 16th over, none of the Indian batters could really get going. The likes of Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur got out cheaply.

In reply, Sri Lanka started on a brilliant note with 12 runs coming in the first over. But Sadhu’s three-wicket burst broke the backbone of the Sri Lankan team. Hasini Perera (25) and Nilakshi de Silva (23) tried their best but the Indian bowlers kept the pressure on the opposition to restrict them within 100.

Gold 🥇 Medal it is for #TeamIndia! 🙌 🙌 The team beats Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the summit clash to bag the top honours. 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/dY0wBiW3qA#IndiaAtAG22 | #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/dLEvEf6f97 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 25, 2023

Meanwhile, BCCI women’s chief selector congratulated the Indian team on their historic achievement. “We are very happy. There can’t be any better feeling than winning the gold medal. It’s a big achievement for women’s cricket in India. The girls did lot of hard work,” BCCI women’s chief selector Neetu David told India.com exclusively.

“We were sure of winning the gold medal after India reached the final. We were confident of winning and believed in our girls,” she added. David, who played 10 Tests and 97 ODIs for India, also heaped high praise for Sadhu.

“She was brilliant and that’s why she is currently in the team. She has a bright future and her time with the Indian team will make a more stronger in future. It was a big platform for her and she grabbed the opportunity with both hands,” she added. Asked if there will be any cash reward for the Indian team, David said, “Definitely, there will be some rewards. We will announce it shortly.”

IT’S A GOLD 🥇 Congratulations to our Women’s Cricket Team on their astounding debut at the #AsianGames and bring home 🇮🇳’s 1st-ever GOLD in Cricket!! Valiant effort and terrific fielding from the #WomenInBlue, rising from the ashes and leaving cricket fans at the edge of… pic.twitter.com/U8NX4hr55E — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 25, 2023

“IT’S A GOLD! Congratulations to our Women’s Cricket Team on their astounding debut at the #AsianGames and bring home 🇮🇳’s 1st-ever GOLD in Cricket!! Valiant effort and terrific fielding from the #WomenInBlue, rising from the ashes and leaving cricket fans at the edge of their seats till the very last moment,” Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“This historic win is a testament to their grit, indomitable spirit, and resilience, a moment which will forever be etched in 🇮🇳’s Asian Games history. Congratulations CHAMPIONS.”

“Congratulations, @BCCIWomen, for clinching the first-ever gold medal in cricket for our nation! A historic feat achieved with a superb all-round performance. Well played, girls,” former India captain Mithali Raj posted on X.

