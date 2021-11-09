New Delhi, Nov 9: India Women’s Football team will play in an international tournament in Manaus featuring footballing giants, Brazil, Chile and Venezuela. This will be the first time in Indian senior football level that India will be taking on these particular big names in world football.Also Read - India Doesn't Have too Many All-Rounders in Top-Six, Says Outgoing Coach Ravi Shastri

The Blue Tigress will take the field on November 25th against Brazil, followed by Chile and Venezuela on 28th November and December 1st respectively in Brazil. Also Read - Rohit Sharma is the Best Man Who Can Take India to an ICC Trophy, Sunil Gavaskar Backs Mumbai Indians Captain as Team India Skipper

Former FIFA Women’s World Cup runners-up Brazil are ranked seventh in FIFA Women’s Football Rankings, while Chile are on 37 and Venezuela on 56. India are currently ranked 57th. Also Read - T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan World Cup Match Becomes the Most Viewed T20 International in History

The exposure tour is part of the Indian Women’s team’s preparation for the forthcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022. The Indian women had last month travelled to Dubai, Bahrain, and Sweden to play a series of friendly matches, while earlier in 2021, they had travelled to Turkey and Uzbekistan for international exposure tours.

“As the governing body, we want to provide the best platform for preparation for our women’s senior team as they prepare for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022. Brazil and Chile are regular World Cup teams, and I am confident playing against such opposition will help our women’s team to grow in stature,” All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das said in a statement.

“We are also in the final stages to finalise the schedule for the four-nation tournament in Kerala in December for the women’s team to gain valuable international exposure,” the general secretary added.

India’s matches in Manaus:

November 25: Brazil vs India

November 28: India vs Chile

December 1: India vs Venezuela

(With Inputs From IANS)