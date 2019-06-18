Manipur’s Ngangom Bala Devi was among the 30 probables who were called up on Tuesday for the National women’s senior football team’s preparatory camp beginning July 1. Head coach Maymol Rocky announced the probables for the camp, which will help India’s preparation for the COTIF tournament to be held in Spain, and the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Bala Devi, who top-scored with 26 goals in seven matches at the recently concluded Indian Women’s League, will join the other girls at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here for the camp to be held from July 1 to 19. Recently, India had produced a spirited performance at the Olympics 2020 Qualifiers second round before losing to hosts Myanmar on goal difference.

India scripted two back-to-back wins over Indonesia and Nepal, before drawing 3-3 against Myanmar.

Probables:

Goalkeepers: Linthoingambi Devi, Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayansamy, Crystal Pinto, Archana A.

Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Dalima Chhibber, Lako Phuti, Michel M Castanha, Yumlembam Papki Devi, Samiksha, Komal Kumari.

Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Sumithra Kamaraj, Indumathi Kathiresan, Ranjana Chanu, Manisha, Ritu Rani, Ratanbala Devi.

Forwards: Anju Tamang, Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Anushka Samuel, Renu, Daya Devi, Roja Devi, Sandhiya Ranganathan.