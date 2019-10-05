In what was National Basketball Association‘s much-hyped debut in India, it lived up to the expectations as Indiana Pacers beat Sacramento Kings 132-131 in a thrilling contest.

The match between Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings was NBA’s first pre-season game ahead of the upcoming season.

After the regulation time ended, the scores were locked at 118-118, the match was eventually decided in the extra five minutes when the Pacers, who were trailing throughout the match, went ahead for the first time and managed to edge out Kings to register a close win.

For Kings, a two-pointer by Marvin Bagley (overall 12 points) in the dying seconds of the game also could not seal the deal for them.

In the additional time, it was T Warren (overall 30 points) took the lead for Pacers with a three-pointer to take his side 121-118 ahead, but the Kings bounced back with Harrison Barnes (overall 21 points) grabbing two points.

However, Domantas Sabons (overall 21 points), with a two-pointer again, took the Pacers ahead 123-120.

And once again it was Warren with a two-pointer took Pacers ahead, but the Kings came back but finally it was a lay-up shot by Sabons that sealed the game for his side.

Earlier, the first-ever NBA game in India turned out to be a good outing for the Pacers at the NSCI.

Initially, the Pacers went ahead with two back-to-back baskets (two pointers) to take a 4-3 lead but then it was Kings’ show at a jam-packed NSCI.

With a flurry of three-pointers, the Kings soon went ahead 17-6 as the Pacers defense was tested fully after first five-and-half minutes.

However, a small break seemed to have rejuvenated the Pacers as they reduced the gap to 16-22 with five minutes left for the first-quarter to end.

The first-quarter ended with the Kings enjoying a 10-point lead at 39-29.

The hoopsters from both the teams showed their class with dribbles, drills and shooting and dunks. A three-pointer from Nemanja Bjelica helped the Kings only extend their lead over the Pacers.

It was more about three-pointers now and the Kings were exactly doing the same as their lead soon swelled to 51-38 with eight minutes for the second quarter to end and then they gave no chance for the Pacers to make a come-back.

Kings ended the second quarter with another three-pointer to lead 72-59.

However, the third quarter belonged to the Pacers as, after the first four minutes, they nearly equalised with the scoreline reading 76-77.

It was neck-and-neck from thereon as the Pacers continued to reduce the gap. But every-time, they inched closer, the Kings ensured that they stayed ahead and a late three-pointer by Corey Joseph tilted the tide in their favour as they ended the third quarter with a slender 97-92 lead.

But the Pacers continued to bounce back and eventually managed to draw level at 118-118 apiece after the regulation time and force the game into additional time.

The second pre-season game of the tour will be played on Saturday, while the regular season begins on October 22.