India’s 20-Man ODI World Cup 2023 Squad: Will Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant Feature in Shortlist?

It would be interesting to see if veteran Shikhar Dhawan and injured Rishabh Pant have made the initial cut or not.

India's 20-man World Cup shortlist: A look at the probable names who may have made the initial cut

Mumbai: With a few months to go for the ODI World Cup in India, the hosts are keeping no stone unturned as BCCI revealed that a pool of 20 players has been shortlisted for the marquee event. There was a long meeting that took place on Sunday where Rahul Dravid, skipper Rohit Sharma, chief selector Chetan Sharma, and NCA head VVS Laxman were brainstormed in a meeting also attended by president Roger Binny.

The 2023 ODI World Cup starts in October. “The BCCI has shortlisted 20 players who will be rotated till the 50 overs ICC World Cup,” Shah told reporters on Sunday after the meeting.

The BCCI also stated that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) will take the final call on a player’s fitness and also directed the NCA to co-ordinate with all the Indian Premier League franchises in monitoring the shortlisted players. The IPL 2023 starts in March.

The board did not reveal the names of the shortlisted players as yet. It would be interesting to see if veteran Shikhar Dhawan and injured Rishabh Pant have made the initial cut or not. Here is a probable list of shortlisted players.

India’s 20-Man ODI World Cup 2023 Probables: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill/Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Meanwhile, the Indian team gets ready to take on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series which will be a part of the preparation for the ODI WC.