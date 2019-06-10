Yuvraj Singh, India’s 2011 World Cup hero, has called a press conference at a plush hotel in South Mumbai, on Monday. The sudden call for a media interaction has raised the speculations that hey may call it a day in international cricket.

It is believed the veteran cricketer has been thinking about pursuing a freelance career in ICC approved foreign Twenty20 Leagues and thus the thought of retirement from international cricket has been there in his mind for some time now. A BCCI official was quoted as saying to PTI that the cricketer might call it quits from first-class cricket as well. “He would like to speak to the BCCI and get more clarity on plying his trade in tournaments like GT20 (Canada), Euro T20 Slam in Ireland and Holland as he has offers,” the BCCI source added.

One of India’s greatest limited over cricketers, Yuvraj Singh played the pivotal role in helping India lift the 2011 World Cup after 28 years. However, post-cancer days, he has struggled to reach the peak of his form and also not been able to cement his palace in the Indian dressing room. However, he continued playing first-class cricket and IPL, but in the domestic tournaments also he was unable to find his purple patch as consistency eluded him throughout. In this year’s IPL he almost remained unsold before the Mumbai Indian grabbed him at the last moment.

While it is not officially confirmed if he is retiring, but if he does it should not be surprising. The cricketer last featured in a Test in 2012 and played his last ODI and T20I in 2017.

