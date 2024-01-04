Home

India’s 2024 T20 World Cup Schedule: Blockbuster vs Pakistan Likely on June 9 – REPORT

India's 2024 T20 World Cup Schedule: Without a doubt, Team India would start as one of the favourites for the marquee event.

India vs Pakistan, 2024 T20 World Cup. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: With less than six months to go for the much-awaited T20 World Cup, the excitement is palpable. The squads are yet to be announced and players are fighting for spots. Without a doubt, Team India would start as one of the favourites for the marquee event. The schedule is also yet to be announced, but reports suggest that the blockbuster India versus Pakistan game is set to take place on June 9. As per a report on Sports Tak, India are likely to start their campaign against Ireland on June 5.

India’s Likely Schedule at the 2024 T20 World Cup

India vs Ireland on June 5th.

India vs Pakistan on June 9th.

India vs USA on June 12th.

India vs Canada on June 15th.

The tournament will take place in West Indies and the USA.

According to a PTI report on Tuesday, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have made it clear that they are eager to participate in the ICC event in June. The report further added that Ajit Agarkar, along with the other two national selectors, Shiv Sunder Das and Salil Ankola, are expected to speak to head coach Rahul Dravid along with Test and ODI skipper Rohit, star batter Kohli before announcing the squad against Afghanistan.

“Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya aren’t fit. The Afghanistan series won’t tell you anything. Everything will be decided on the basis of the first month of IPL,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In all probability, the Indian squad for the event would be announced midway through the IPL.

