On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of India, skipper Virat Kohli and former allrounder Yuvraj Singh paid tribute to the soldiers and martyrs of the nation. While Kohli wished for the well-being of the soldiers who are fighting on the frontlines to keep the citizen of the country safe, Yuvraj remembered the sacrifices of all those who laid down their lives for the nation.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! Flag of India God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind," Kohli tweeted.

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

“Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let’s become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation. 2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one,” Yuvraj tweeted.

— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2020

2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one. 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/vIXWO9l9dI — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2020

Other big sportsmen also tweeted on the occasion.

This 15th August is different.

Today is our time to stand up as a collective and be united as one and fight this war against COVID together.

There is no power that can defeat 1.3 billion Indians. Spoke to @BoriaMajumdar on #Inspiration. https://t.co/R2otPXc0SX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 14, 2020

Independence means enjoying freedom and empowering others too to let them do so.

Gratitude to all those who fought to make Bharat’s Independence possible.

May God bless Bharat.#IndependenceDayIndia pic.twitter.com/RttshfL3Ci — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳

Unity, diversity, humility, and acceptability.. It’s the India I’ve always known and it’s the India I always wish to see for the future.. pic.twitter.com/bymwjOxsZM — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 15, 2020

Wishing every Indian a happy #IndependenceDay 🇮🇳 Nothing like stepping out for your country. pic.twitter.com/T4jRfJs0Zq — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as he spoke for 86 minutes on Saturday on a wide range of topics from coronavirus to Ladakh clash and the minimum age for women to get married.