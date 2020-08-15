On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day of India, skipper Virat Kohli and former allrounder Yuvraj Singh paid tribute to the soldiers and martyrs of the nation. While Kohli wished for the well-being of the soldiers who are fighting on the frontlines to keep the citizen of the country safe, Yuvraj remembered the sacrifices of all those who laid down their lives for the nation. Also Read - IPL 2020: After Ravindra Jadeja; Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur Set to Miss CSK Training Camp in Chennai
“Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! Flag of India God bless our great nation and its countrymen especially the ones who are away from their families, fighting on the front lines to keep us safe. Jai Hind,” Kohli tweeted. Also Read - ECS Belgium T10 League 2020, Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest ECS Belgium T10 League Matches, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads
“Thousands martyred their lives so that we could achieve independence. Let’s become citizens who honor that sacrifice and bring glory to our nation. 2020 has been a difficult year for all, but with the courageous spirit of India, we will win, united as one,” Yuvraj tweeted.
Other big sportsmen also tweeted on the occasion.
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation as he spoke for 86 minutes on Saturday on a wide range of topics from coronavirus to Ladakh clash and the minimum age for women to get married.