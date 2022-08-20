New Delhi: Indian woman wrestler in 53kg category Antim made history by winning the first gold medal in a Junior World Wrestling Championships, when she achieved the feat in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday following a comprehensive 8-0 victory in the final against Kazakhstan’s Altyn Shagayeva, an under-20 Asian bronze medallist.Also Read - Hockey India Names 66 Players For Junior Women's Camp

In the qualification round, Antim defeated a German wrestler 11-0, while in the quarterfinal scored a victory by ‘fall’ against a Japanese opponent. In the semifinal she easily defeated a Ukrainian grappler. Also Read - Salman Khan Speaks on Being Pitted Against Brother-in-Law Aayush in Antim

Two India grapplers lost their final bouts to settle for silver, while two others won bronze. With this achievement, the Indian junior women’s team clinched the runners-up Trophy with 160 points. Japan took the top position with 230 points and USA was third with 124 points. Also Read - After Burning Crackers, Salman Khan's Fans Waste Milk on Antim Posters, Watch Viral Video

In Greco-Roman, all five Indian wrestlers disappointed. The bouts in the remaining five weight categories will be held later on Saturday.

The medal winners:

53 kg. Antim – Gold; 62kg. Sonam – Silver; 65kg. Priyanka – Silver; 57kg. Sito – Bronze; 72 kg — Reetika – Bronze.

WIth IANS Inputs