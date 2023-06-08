Home

Sports

India’s Bowling Coach REVEALS Why Ravi Ashwin Was Not Included in Playing XI For WTC Final

India’s Bowling Coach REVEALS Why Ravi Ashwin Was Not Included in Playing XI For WTC Final

India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defended the decision taken by the management and said that the selection was purely based on conditions.

India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has defended Rohit Sharma’s decision to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin from the IND vs AUS WTC Final. (Image: Twitter)

London: There was a massive backlash on social space once Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne got their eye in on the opening day of the World Test Championship at the Oval on Wednesday and controlled proceedings. Plaudits and fans started venting out their anger on the team selection. One felt that veteran spinner Ravi Ashwin was being missed. At the end of the opening day’s play, India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey defended the decision taken by the management and said that the selection was purely based on conditions.

“It is always a very difficult decision to drop a champion bowler like him. Looking at the conditions in the morning we thought an additional seamer would be beneficial. It has also worked in the past for us. Seamers have done well out here for us. You can always look back and say that additional spinner would have been beneficial but we took the call looking at the conditions, “ Paras Mhambrey said in a post-match press conference.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.