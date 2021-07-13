New Delhi: Former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Saba Karim believes the team’s chances will double in the T20 World Cup if Hardik Pandya is fit. It has been reported that Pandya has once again started to bowl at full tilt and he is going to bring great balance to the team as an all-rounder.Also Read - Cricket Fraternity Pays Tribute to 1983 World Cup Hero, Yashpal Sharma

However, Pandya had struggled to get going on slow Indian pitches in the first phase of IPL 2021. Karim feels the upcoming Sri Lanka series will be a challenge for the all-rounder and he is going to get similar conditions. Also Read - 1983 World Cup Winner Yashpal Sharma, 66, Dies of Heart Attack

Pandya can hit the ground running with the bat and he can provide the finishing touches with his blistering batting. Furthermore, if Pandya can bowl his full quota of four overs, he will add value to the team. Also Read - ENG vs IND 2021: Indian Players to Undergo Testing After Receiving Second Dosage of Vaccination

“The Sri Lanka tour will be challenging for Hardik Pandya as a batsman because he was struggling on the slow Chennai pitches during the IPL. He will get similar wickets in Sri Lanka, so whether he can score runs at a good strike rate in such challenging conditions in white-ball cricket,” Saba Karim said while talking to India News.

“The biggest thing is that India’s chances in the T20 World Cup will get doubled if Hardik Pandya is fit. If he can both bowl and bat throughout the tournament, I feel India’s chances are extremely bright,” Karim said.

“Secondly, it is dependent on the Indian team management, both the one in England and the one in Sri Lanka currently, on how he is treated from here till the World Cup, how his workload is managed as he will regain his strength slowly,” he concluded.

Pandya will look to be at his best in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on 18th July.