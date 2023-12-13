Home

Sports

India’s Experienced Speedster Mohammed Shami In Running For Arjuna Award

India’s Experienced Speedster Mohammed Shami In Running For Arjuna Award

After missing his team's first four games, Shami emerged as a star bowler, claiming 24 wickets at an average of just 5.26 and 10.70 in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Mohammed Shami

New Delhi: India’s experienced speedster Mohammed Shami is in the running to receive the Arjun Award according to sources. Shami’s name has been recommended for this year’s prestigious Arjuna award by the selection committee after his spectacular performance in the cricket World Cup 2023.

Trending Now

According to sources, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a special request to the Sports Ministry as earlier, Shami’s name was not present on the list. Arjuna Award is the second-highest sporting honour.

You may like to read

The 33-year-old was sensational for the Men in Blue throughout the year. The right-arm pacer continued his golden run in the World Cup into November.

He bagged 15 wickets at an average of 12.06 with an economy rate of 5.68. Overall, he finished as the leading wicket-taker of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, with 24 wickets to his name from merely seven innings.

Among his highlight efforts, this month was a stunning 5/18 against Sri Lanka at Wankhede. Already under pressure in a 358-run chase, Shami’s arrival at the end of the first Powerplay spelt the end for Sri Lanka. In his five overs, he batted through their middle and lower order.

A focused 2/18 aided in the demolishment of South Africa at Eden Gardens. The quick bowler, however, shone in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Shami, who was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, was exceptionally impressive considering that he didn’t even play for the team when the season began.

After missing his team’s first four games, Shami emerged as a star bowler, claiming 24 wickets at an average of just 5.26 and 10.70.

Only four players in the history of the men’s game – Lasith Malinga (56), Mitchell Starc (65), Muttiah Muralitharan (68), and Glenn McGrath (71), have taken more wickets in the Cricket World Cup than Shami (55), with Shami’s returns occurring in ten fewer matches than any of the players above him on the list.

Shami is likely to return to on-field action for India in their upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. The first Test will be a boxing day clash on December 26 in Centurion. The second will be played on January 3 in Cape Town.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.