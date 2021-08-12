New Delhi: From Ajit Wadekar leading India to Virat Kohli now, the baton has passed on, as the standard of the game continued to develope with passing time. Today, India is one of the strongest cricketing sides in the world – but the process started long back. There have been disappointments, losses, and frustration along the way – but all that has helped India grow as a cricketing powerhouse.Also Read - West Indies vs Pakistan Live Cricket Streaming 1st Test: When And Where to Watch WI vs PAK Stream Live Cricket- All You Need to Know

In this piece, we have picked five of the biggest Indian overseas Test series wins post Independence. There were quite a few, but we have shortlisted five of the very best.

Here is a look at them:

MAK Pataudi Leads India to Its First Overseas Test Series Win Against New Zealand in 1967-68 Tour (3-1): It was a historic tour as Pataudi became the first Indian captain to win a Test series abroad. India won the four-match series 3-1 and Ajit Wadekar with 328 runs was the top scorer for the side. The win in the first Test at Dunedin was also India’s first Test win overseas. It was a big moment for the country as it inspired many to take to the sport and help cricket grow.

Gavaskar Arrives, India Beat a Dominant West Indies Side in Their Den (1-0): The five-match Test series four years after India got its first overseas triumph was also special because Sunil Gavaskar made his debut in that tour. Gavaskar went on to become one of the greats of the game, and it all started in the Caribbean. India won the series 1-0. Gavaskar hit four Test centuries and a double-ton.

Kapil’s India Beat England in England in 1986 (2-0): It was India’s first Test series win in England. Kapil Dev’s India beat the hosts 2-0 in the three-match series. While Kapil was the man of the match in the first Test that India won by five wickets at Lord’s, Dilip Vengsarkar was the man for India in the second Test at Leeds. The third Test ended in a draw and India won.

Sourav Ganguly Leads India to Its 1st Test Series Win on Pakistan Soil (2-1): It was a high-octane series with India travelling to Pakistan for the first time after the Kargil War. Sourav Ganguly was leading the side and carrying the hopes of a billion. Ganguly’s team created history as they beat Pakistan 2-1 in the three-match series for the first time.

Pant Fires, India Stun Australia (2-1): It was one of the best Test series in recent times when India after being shot out for 36 in Adelaide – came back to win the series. The final Test at Gabba was a thriller and it went down to the wire. Pant and the inexperienced youngsters were the unlikely heroes there. India won the series 2-1.