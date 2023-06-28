Home

India’s Heart and Soul: Tribal Communities Making Proud In Field Of Sports

In recent years, there has been a growing effort to promote sports in tribal communities. This is being done through a variety of initiatives, such as the establishment of sports schools and training centres and the provision of financial assistance to tribal athletes.

Mary Kom won the bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indians are the biggest sports fans and the love that binds all the citizens across the state as a tribe is just more than a patriotic attitude. Many of our best athletes have come from tribal areas of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, the Northeast and also certain areas of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Bengal. They have fought for basic amenities as their remote villages and small towns may not have been able to provide.

Athletes growing up in small (tribal) communities with no proper athletic infrastructure to support their goals did not break them. They have worked twice as hard as their peers in cities and towns across India, but it is their tenacity that has driven them to triumph and us as a nation of 1.3 billion to athletic glory across the world and make India proud.

The Significance Of Tribal Communities In Sports

1) They have a rich tradition of sports: Many tribal communities have their unique sports and games that have been passed down from generations to generations. These sports often require high level of physical fitness, agility, and skill. For example, Naga wrestling in Nagaland is a form of wrestling that is practised by the Tenyimia tribes of the region. It is a very physical sport that requires a great deal of strength and stamina.

2) They have a strong sporting culture: Tribal communities often place a high value on sports and physical fitness. This is reflected in the fact that many tribal youth participate in sports from a young age. They often have access to basic sports facilities and equipment and they are encouraged to participate in local and regional sporting events.

3) They have produced some of India’s best athletes: Over the years, tribal communities have produced some of India’s best athletes in a variety of sports, including hockey, athletics, and archery. For example, the legendary hockey player Dhanraj Pillay is a member of the Munda tribe. He is considered to be one of the greatest hockey players of all time.

In recent years, there has been a growing effort to promote sports in tribal communities. This is being done through a variety of initiatives, such as the establishment of sports schools and training centres and the provision of financial assistance to tribal athletes. These initiatives are helping to ensure that tribal communities continue to play an important role in Indian sports.

How Sports Play A Key Role In Tribal Communities

1) They provide a sense of community and belonging: Tribal communities often have a strong sense of community, and sports can help to reinforce this sense of belonging. When people come together to play sports, they can build relationships and create a sense of community.

2) They promote physical fitness and health: Sports can help to promote physical fitness and health in tribal communities. Many tribal communities live in remote areas with limited access to healthcare, so sports can provide a way for people to stay active and healthy.

3) They teach valuable life skills: Sports can teach valuable life skills such as teamwork, discipline and perseverance. These skills can be helpful in all aspects of life as they can help young people to develop into successful adults.

4) They provide a platform for social mobility: Sports can provide a platform for social mobility in tribal communities. If a young person is talented in sports, they may be able to use their skills to get a scholarship or a job, which can help them to improve their social status.

5) They promote cultural identity: Sports can help to promote cultural identity in tribal communities. Many tribal communities have their traditional sports and these sports can help to keep the culture alive.

Tribal athletes who made India proud on the world stage:

1) Mary Kom: She was born in Kangathei, Manipur, India in 1982. Mary Kom started boxing at age 15 after watching a local tournament. She went on to win six World Championship titles including a bronze medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Mary Kom is considered a national icon in India and one of the greatest female boxers of all time. Mary Kom is a member of the Kom tribe, which is a major tribe in the Indian state of Manipur.

2) Bhaichung Bhutia: He was born in Tinkitam, Sikkim, India on December 15 1976. Bhutia is considered as the torchbearer of Indian football in the international arena. He is often nicknamed the Sikkimese Sniper because of his shooting skills and finishing. Bhaichung Bhutia is from the Bhutia tribe, which is a community of Sikkimese people living in the state of Sikkim in North-Eastern India.

3) Mirabai Chanu: She was born in Nongpok Kakching, Manipur, India on August 8, 1994. She is a two-time Olympic medallist, having won a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in the women’s 49 kg category and a bronze medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in the same category. She is also a 3-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist. Mirabai Chanu is from the Meitei tribe, which is the largest tribe in the Indian state of Manipur.

4) Dutee Chand: She was born in 3rd February 1996 in a tribal village in Odisha, India. She is the first Indian to win a gold medal in a 100m race in a global competition. She is the third Indian woman to qualify for the Women’s 100 metres event at the Summer Olympic Games. Dutee Chand is from the Khond tribe, which is a major tribe in the Indian state of Odisha.

5) Lalremsiami: She was born in Kolasib, Mizoram, India in 2000. Lalremsiami is from the Hmar tribe, which is a major tribe in the Indian state of Mizoram. She started playing hockey at a young age. In 2016, Lalremsiami was selected for the Indian junior national team and she helped the team to win the silver medal at the 2016 Junior World Cup. She has represented India at the 2018 Asian Games, the 2018 Commonwealth Games and also the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has also won several individual awards, including the FIH Rising Star of the Year award in 2018.

6) Birendra Lakra: He was born on 3 February 1990 in the village of Lachchada in the Sundargarh District of Odisha. Birendra Lakra is from the Oraon tribe, which is a major tribe in the Indian state of Odisha. He represented India in the Test series (Hockey) against South Africa in 2012 in the Champions Challenge tournament in South Africa in 2011. He also played the SAAF Games at Dhaka in 2010, the Youth Olympics, Sydney in 2009 and the Junior World Cup, Singapore in 2009. He was also part of the Indian team that competed at the 2012 London Olympics and helped his nation win a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2021. He is known for his speed, tackling skills and leadership qualities. He is a role model for young hockey players in India.

