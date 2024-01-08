Home

India’s (IND) Predicted Playing XI For T20Is vs Afghanistan (AFG): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal to Open, Virat Kohli at No. 3

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in the T20I fold. It was surprising to see KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan not find a spot in the squad.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20Is. (Pic: Twitter)

Mumbai: The suspense was over when the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) finally announced the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series versus Afghanistan on Sunday evening. As reports had already suggested, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were back in the T20I fold. It was surprising to see KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan not find a spot in the squad. Instead, Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma were given the opportunity to feature in the series.

India’s Predicted Playing XI: Rohit, Jaiswal, Kohli, Samson, Varma, Rinku, Sundar, Axar, Avesh, Arshdeep, Kuldeep

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan’s Squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

