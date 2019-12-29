In a dramatic Armageddon (sudden death), Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy defeated China’s Lei Tingjie to win the Women’s World Rapid Championship in Moscow, Russia on Saturday.

Three players were tied for the top spot including Humpy, Tingjie and Ekaterina Atalik. The score data showed that the tie-break should be held between Humpy and Tingjie.

Each player registered win in the two-game tie which led to Armageddon where the Indian prevailed.

“When I started my first game on Day 3 I did not imagine I would be at the top. My hope was to reach the top three. I didn’t expect to play the tie-break games. I lost the first game on time but came back in the second game. It was a gambling game, but I won. In the final game, I had a better position and it was a comfortable winm” Humpy was quoted as saying by FIDE.

Magnus Carlsen of Norway won the men’s title, finishing a point ahead of everyone else.

“The first two days were the most difficult for me. I took some time to get going. I had a difficult game against Aronian and I am very happy about my performance,” Carlsen said. “Some of my opponents perhaps lacked the cutting edge, but in such a tournament in order to win all you need is to have an attacking mindset. There are a lot of people here who had good performances but they could have pushed even more.”

Carlsen picked Mamedov, Melkumyan and Wang Hao as his three most difficult opponents.